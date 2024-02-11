Chris Christie Not Ruling Out Independent Run, Marjorie Taylor Greene Slamming Biden's Kids Sit Next To Parents On Planes Measure And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

The week is buzzing with political twists and turns. From the possibility of an independent presidential run by Chris Christie to the heated debates over President Joe Biden‘s recent proposals, we’ve got you covered on all the details.

Chris Christie Eyes Independent Run

Former Republican presidential candidate, Chris Christie, has sparked interest in the political sphere with his hint towards a possible independent presidential bid. During his appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Christie stated that he would need to see a potential path to achieving 270 electoral votes before making a decision. Despite withdrawing from the Republican presidential race earlier this year, the former New Jersey governor hasn’t entirely shut the door on a third-party presidential run. Read the full article here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Vs Biden’s Air Travel Proposal

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has publicly criticized President Joe Biden’s proposal to eliminate seat selection fees for families with children on flights. Greene aired her concerns on X, questioning the President’s priorities and accusing him of “pandering for votes”. She currently opposes a Biden-supported border reform package in the Senate. Read the full article here.

Biden And Trump Vie For Wisconsin

In the race for the presidency, there’s a tight contest between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in the key swing state of Wisconsin. Both candidates have an equal share of voters’ preferences according to a Wisconsin survey by Marquette Law School Poll. Despite Trump’s strong performance in the Nevada Republican caucus, independent candidates are leaning more toward Biden. Read the full article here.

Putin’s Conditions For Attacking Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin has clarified that Russia has no plans to expand its war in Ukraine to other countries, including Poland and Latvia. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin stated that Russia would only consider sending troops to Poland, a NATO member, in case of an attack from Poland. Read the full article here.

Nikki Haley’s Advice To Trump

In the light of a special counsel’s decision not to charge President Joe Biden over the handling of classified documents, presidential candidate Nikki Haley has a unique suggestion for former President Donald Trump. Haley humorously proposed that Trump should consider hiring Biden’s legal team. Trump is facing similar charges for actions during his time at the White House. Read the full article here.

