Google Bard Goes Global: New AI Features Now Available In Over 40 Languages, 230 Countries

Google’s GOOGL AI language model, Bard, has expanded its advanced capabilities to more languages and countries, the company announced on Thursday. The update also includes a new feature for image generation.

What Happened: In a blog post on Friday, Google revealed that its AI language model, Bard, now supports Gemini Pro in over 40 languages and 230 countries and territories. This expansion aims to make Bard more accessible and collaborative across the globe.

The Large Model Systems Organization, a prominent evaluator of language models and chatbots, has recognized Bard with Gemini Pro as one of the top-performing conversational AIs, according to blind evaluations conducted by third-party raters.

Google is also rolling out an enhanced double-check feature that allows users to verify Bard’s responses by cross-referencing information on the web. Previously available in English, this feature will now be extended to over 40 languages.

Additionally, Google has introduced a responsible image generation feature, ensuring a clear distinction between images created by Bard and original human artwork. The company has implemented measures to prevent the generation of violent, offensive, or sexually explicit content, as well as images of named individuals.

Finally, Google has made image generation available in Bard in English, at no cost, in most countries worldwide. This new capability is powered by the updated Imagen 2 model, which produces high-quality, photorealistic outputs.

Why It Matters: Google unveiled its most advanced AI model, Gemini, with different versions tailored for specific applications. The integration of Gemini Pro into Bard was a key part of this development.

Expanding Bard’s capabilities is a significant step for Google, especially given the recent legal challenges the company faces over its AI technology. Google is currently defending itself in a $7 billion lawsuit over alleged patent infringement related to the processors powering its AI technology. The outcome of this trial could substantially impact Google’s AI development and future AI-related offerings.

