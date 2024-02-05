Palantir 'Experiencing Its Own Amazon.com-To-AWS Moment,' Says CTO Shyam Sankar

Loading... Loading...

During the fourth quarter 2023 earnings call conference, Palantir Technologies Inc.'s PLTR chief technology officer Shyam Sankar drew a parallel between the company’s current trajectory and Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services or AWS phase.

What Happened: On Monday, during the earnings call, Sankar highlighted the company’s government sector, comparing its growth to Amazon’s transition from Amazon.com to AWS.

He spoke about the company’s proprietary technology, such as Gotham, Gaia, and MetaConstellation, which is now being commercialized as software infrastructure, including platforms like Apollo.

"Turning to government, Palantir is experiencing its own Amazon.com-to-AWS moment, taking exquisite first-party technology that supports the largest scale defense tech player and making it available for third parties to build on and win, Gotham, Gaia, MetaConstellation, this is our software, less well-understood," Sankar stated.

The CTO said that this infrastructure, developed over two decades, enables hundreds of development teams to independently release 2,500 products and services to nearly 1,000 customer environments, including about 100 air-gapped environments, delivering 90,000 upgrades a week.

He noted that the Palantir government web services offering is a compelling way for defense tech companies to compete on quality, not bureaucracy, and to unlock market access for new entrants and incumbents.

"$100 billion has been invested by venture capitalists into defense tech since 2021. These companies want to compete on quality, not beating back bureaucracy," he said.

Sankar also mentioned that the company’s extended capabilities, which Palantir calls Mission Manager, are uniquely suited to deliver the capabilities that government program managers are asking for.

"At Palantir, we do this with software as a software integrator. We see a more significant market opportunity in Mission Manager and Government Web Services over the long term than C2, intel and data platforms alone," he stated.

Why It Matters: During Palantir’s Q4 2023 earnings report, the company reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue to $608 million, beating the consensus estimate of $602.41 million.

The company’s commercial revenue grew by 32% year-over-year, driven by a 70% year-over-year increase in U.S. commercial revenue.

