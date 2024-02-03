YouTuber Marques Brownlee Reviews Refreshed Model 3, Calls It Tesla's 'Most Important Car': 'I Am Impressed'

Loading... Loading...

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee on Thursday released a new video reviewing Tesla Inc‘s TSLA refreshed Model 3 and he is seemingly impressed.

What Happened: “I am very, very impressed with this car right here,” Brownlee said about the revamped Model 3.

While some refer to the refreshed Model 3 as ‘Highland,’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously dismissed the codename as ‘not real.’ The company instead addresses the new design of its cheapest electric vehicle as simply "upgraded" or "refreshed."

Terming the lower-end sedan a “mini Model S,” Brownlee said that the new edition is better than its former in terms of comfort and luxury.

“I know the Model S is, you know, higher-end and it has the Plaid variant and all the performance and all that fun stuff. But this is the car that people are going to know and see the most often as a Tesla,” Brownlee said. “You could argue this is their most important car and it kind of feels now like a mini Model S.”

While the Model 3 starts at $38,990, the Model S is placed in the higher-end price bracket with a starting price of $74,990.

The vehicle retains the feels of the previous Model 3, Brownlee said, with several upgrades in external features, interiors, and driving experience, making it great for street driving. “This is a good car. This is the car I would recommend so easily to anyone just looking for a first EV.”

The refreshed Model 3 has an EPA estimated range of 272 miles and can go from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds its base variant. The Long Range version has a higher estimated range of 341 miles.

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled the upgraded Model 3 in the U.S. earlier in January priced the same as the older Model 3. The upgraded design was first released in China in late August.

The vehicle is available in two variants- the rear-wheel drive and the Long Range priced at $38,990 and $45,990, respectively. However, Tesla executive Martin Viecha confirmed late last month that the company will release a refreshed Model 3 Performance variant in the future.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Jim Farley Celebrates ‘Strong Start’ As Ford’s Overall Sales Surge In January: EV Sales Drop 11% Amid Mustang Mach-E Demand Dip

Tesla Model 3 on display at the Motor Expo 2023. Photo via Shutterstock