Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group has declared its intention to persist in targeting U.S. and British warships in the Red Sea, citing self-defense.

What Happened: The Houthi group, which controls the most densely populated regions of Yemen, has been attacking ships in and around the Red Sea. They claim these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, reported Reuters.

On Tuesday, the group fired missiles at the U.S. warship USS Gravely, which the U.S. military’s central command said had been shot down and no damage was reported.

The group’s military spokesperson stated that all U.S. and British warships involved in “aggression” against Yemen are considered targets. The U.S. and the U.K. have conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and have reclassified the militia as a terrorist group.

The Houthi attacks have added an economic dimension to the conflict by targeting shipping in and around the Red Sea. This has led to some shipping companies suspending transits through the Red Sea, opting for longer and more expensive journeys around Africa to avoid attacks.

These conflicts have spilled over into other parts of the Middle East, with Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah trading fire with Israeli troops and Iraqi-armed groups attacking US forces in Iraq.

The Houthi attacks have primarily targeted container vessels, adding an economic element to the turmoil by targeting shipping around the Red Sea. Nevertheless, many fuel tankers continue to use the route. Some shipping companies have suspended Red Sea transits, opting for longer, more expensive journeys around Africa to avoid attacks.

The Houthi group has stated that they will continue their military operations until a ceasefire is agreed in Gaza and humanitarian aid is allowed into the enclave.

Why It Matters: The Houthi group’s recent announcement comes in the wake of a series of escalations in the region. Last week also the Houthi rebels fired a missile at a U.S. warship in the Gulf of Aden, marking the first direct attack on a U.S. warship by the rebels.

A recent report also revealed that Chinese officials have been urging Iran to control the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The warning, delivered during high-level meetings in Beijing and Tehran, highlighted the potential impact of the attacks on China's business with Iran.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been expressing increasing concern about Iran's supply of advanced weaponry to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This assistance has significantly enhanced the rebels' ability to disrupt international commerce and attack merchant vessels, despite ongoing U.S.-led airstrikes.

