Loading... Loading...

AI-generated pornographic images of Taylor Swift have been circulating on social media, raising concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology.

What Happened: The images, which depict the singer in sexually suggestive and explicit poses, were widely distributed on the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), CNN reported on Friday. The images were viewed by millions before being removed from the platform, but the threat of their continued circulation on less regulated channels remains.

The incident has sparked concerns about the potential misuse of AI-generated images and videos in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.

The incident has also drawn attention to the wider issue of unmoderated AI models in open-source platforms, further emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts by AI companies, social media platforms, regulators, and civil society to address these issues.

See Also: Mohammed Bin Salman-Led PIF, Which Owns Lucid, Announces Partnership With Three Electric Motorsport Series

Swift’s large fan base, known as “Swifties,” has expressed outrage over the incident, potentially bringing more attention to the growing issues around AI-generated imagery. The incident also highlights the need for legislative and regulatory action to address the misuse of AI technology.

Why It Matters: The incident involving Taylor Swift and AI-generated images raises concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology for disinformation efforts during the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

This comes at a time when social media platforms are under scrutiny for their content moderation practices, about Twitter’s announcement of a Bitcoin tipping feature. The incident also underscores the need for greater regulation and oversight of AI technology, about Elon Musk’s call for caution in regulating crypto and AI.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For ‘Completely Eradicating’ Trump Skeptics From GOP

Photo by Brian Friedman on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.