Biden Attacks Trump On Home Turf, Tells Supporters 'We're Going To Make Him A Loser Again'

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden embarked on a fundraising trip to Miami, where he took a swipe at his potential opponent, Donald Trump, calling him a “loser” while raising funds for his reelection campaign.

What Happened: Biden’s Florida visit included a dig at Trump on his own ground. The first fundraiser took place at the Pelican Club in Jupiter, a short distance from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, reported NBC Miami.

"You're the reason Donald Trump's the defeated president,” said the President to his supporters, adding, “And you're the reason we're going to make him a loser again."

Biden also accused Republicans of trying to reverse his administration’s progress, including efforts to reduce the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs. He further accused Trump of "threatening our very democracy."

A second fundraiser was planned for the evening in Miami. Despite Florida’s wealthy donors making it an important stop for Biden, the state is unlikely to swing in his favor in the November elections.

Nevertheless, Biden expressed optimism about his chances in Florida, stating, “I think we can win Florida.”

White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton emphasized that Florida’s economy had benefited from Biden’s policies, leading to infrastructure projects and spurring $9 billion in private sector investment.

Why It Matters: Biden’s “loser” label for Trump is not new. He launched his re-election campaign with a scathing critique of Trump, whom he referred to as a "loser" and a threat to democracy in a speech near Valley Forge.

This rhetoric continued in a speech in South Carolina, where he again called Trump a “loser”. This ongoing rivalry was reignited by Trump’s New Year offensive, where he renewed attacks on Biden and his pending federal election interference case.

Photo by Leonard Zhukovsky and Trevor Bexon on Shutterstock

