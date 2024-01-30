Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Fires Shots At Biden After 3 Soldiers Killed In Jordan: 'Our Enemies Do Not Fear Us'

Loading... Loading...

High-profile investor Bill Ackman has publicly rebuked President Joe Biden in the wake of a lethal drone attack that resulted in the demise of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan.

What Happened: Ackman, the Chief Executive Officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, voiced his dismay on Monday, following reports of the soldier fatalities and injuries escalating to at least 34. He argued that this attack underscored the need for a new administration, dismissing the idea of a Biden re-election as “dangerous and absurd,” reported Fox Business.

“Our enemies perceive weak American leadership, which has allowed them to attack us with impunity at a grave cost to our servicemen. Imagine what the world will look like and how dangerous it will be if we walk away from Ukraine after committing to provide our total support to defeat Russia. We arrived at a place where our enemies do not fear us. We are not respected, and the world is a much more dangerous place as a result. We need strength and leadership in the White House. The idea that POTUS Biden should continue for another term is dangerous and absurd,” he wrote.

See Also: Trump Says Stock Market Surge Is Fueled By Investors Betting On His Return

No official response has been issued by the White House regarding Ackman’s comments. Following the incident, President Biden expressed his condolences and affirmed the U.S. would react. “We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner [of] our choosing,” declared the president.

Why It Matters: This attack marks a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, as it’s the first lethal assault on U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas conflict began last October. The attack allegedly executed by Iran-backed militants has amplified pressure on President Biden to take action against Iran.

These events have garnered political criticism, with figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blaming Biden’s foreign policy decisions for the incident. Ackman, who was recently in the public eye for his criticism of antisemitism handling in elite universities, has also shifted his attention towards Biden, asserting his unsuitability for office.

Ackman has been vocal about the 2024 election, supporting candidates who argue that the electorate deserves better options than Biden and Trump.

Read Next: Trump’s Mental Health In Decline Amid Mounting Legal Woes: George Conway

Image Via Wikimedia Commons

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.