Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Financial Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA

Dividend Yield: 3.78%

3.78% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields downgraded CNA Financial from Outperform to Market Perform on July 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Recent News: CNA Financial is expected to report fourth quarter 2023 results before the opening bell on Feb. 5, 2024.

Morgan Stanley MS

Dividend Yield: 3.88%

3.88% Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $107 to $106 on Jan. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Recent News: Morgan Stanley reported a decline in its fourth-quarter net profit.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF

Dividend Yield: 3.84%

3.84% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst George Bose maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $46 to $51 on Dec. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: Fidelity National Financial announced an investment of $250 million in majority-owned subsidiary F&G.

Read More: Investor Sentiment Decreases Slightly Following PCE Inflation Data; S&P 500 Snaps Six-Session Win Streak