Houthis Target US Warship, Marjorie Taylor Greene Criticizes Biden, Kim Jong Un Warns Of North Korea's Worsening Food Crisis: Top Politics News This Week

This week was nothing short of news-packed, marked by escalating maritime conflicts, political criticisms, and warnings from global leaders. From the Red Sea conflict involving Yemen’s Houthi rebels and a U.S. warship to the controversial pause on LNG export approvals by the Biden administration — it was a weekend of significant developments.

Houthi Rebels Fire Missile At US Warship Amid Red Sea Conflict

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have taken a daring step in the ongoing Red Sea conflict by launching a missile at a U.S. warship, USS Carney. The U.S. Navy confirmed that it successfully intercepted the missile, marking the first direct attack on a U.S. warship since the Houthi’s began their aggressive maritime actions in October. Read the full article here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Biden’s Pause On LNG Export Approvals

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a stand against President Joe Biden’s decision to halt approvals for applications of liquified-natural gas exports from new projects. The pause was announced amidst pressure from climate activists, a move that Greene likens to an attack on the country. Read the full article here.

China Warns Iran To Control Houthi Attacks In Red Sea

Chinese officials have reportedly warned Iran to rein in the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which Iran supports. The warning was delivered in high-level meetings in Beijing and Tehran, underscoring China’s concern about the potential impact on its business interests with Iran. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Niece Comments On E. Jean Carroll Defamation Trial Verdict

Following the defamation lawsuit verdict in which former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million, Trump’s niece stated that it was one of the worst days in his life. Trump, found liable last year of sexually abusing the writer, called the verdict “absolutely ridiculous” and plans to appeal. Read the full article here.

Kim Jong Un Addresses North Korea’s Worsening Food Crisis

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted the country’s worsening food crisis in a recent address. He emphasized the urgent need to provide basic necessities to the populace, labeling the failure to do so as a “serious political issue.” Read the full article here.

