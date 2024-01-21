Former Gov. Haley Increasingly Needs The Support Of This One Voter Base To Seriously Challenge Trump

Loading... Loading...

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, is emerging as a key figure for independent voters who are weary of the intense partisanship dominating the current political landscape.

As the New Hampshire primary approaches, Haley is increasingly seen as a viable alternative to former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, particularly among voters disillusioned with Trump and unimpressed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Recent polls indicate that a significant portion of New Hampshire's unaffiliated voters, who are frustrated with both Trump and DeSantis, are leaning towards supporting Haley in the upcoming primary.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, this trend is underscored by Haley's ability to attract centrist voters and conservatives who prefer a more traditional Republican approach, a stark contrast to Trump's style.

However, Haley's campaign faced a recent challenge when South Carolina Senator Tim Scott endorsed Trump, a development that could impact her momentum.

Haley's growing support in New Hampshire is noteworthy given Trump's commanding victory in the Iowa caucuses and his substantial lead in most New Hampshire polls.

Also Read: Senate Republicans Are Reportedly Feeling Pressure To Endorse Donald Trump Ahead Of Key Primary

However, her appeal to the state's large independent voter base, which accounts for four in 10 New Hampshire voters, suggests a potential shift in the political dynamics.

This shift reflects a national trend, with Gallup's 2023 surveys showing an average of 43% of U.S. adults identifying as independent, a significant increase from previous years.

These independent voters, many of whom are disenchanted with the extreme positions of both major parties, are seeking candidates who can offer a balanced and pragmatic approach to governance.

Key issues for these voters include abortion rights and immigration policy, with many expressing a desire to move away from the divisive tribalism that has characterized recent political discourse.

Loading... Loading...

New Hampshire's unique primary system, which allows independents to participate in either party's primary, further amplifies their influence in the electoral process.

Despite the uphill battle against Trump's strong base, Haley's campaign is gaining traction, bolstered by the endorsement of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and her resonating message with voters seeking new political leadership.

The Wall Street Journal report quoted the Saint Anselm College poll saying that 31% of New Hampshire voters are Republicans. Trump had the support of nearly two-thirds of all Republican primary voters, while Haley had one quarter and DeSantis had 8%, the poll said.

The upcoming New Hampshire primary will be a crucial test for Haley's campaign and a significant indicator of the mood of independent voters in the 2024 presidential race.

Now Read: Trump Vs. GOP Field: Latest Poll Shows Former President Has Commanding Lead, With One Candidate Making Significant Jump

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock