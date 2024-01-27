Tim Scott Claps Back After Critics Slam His 'I Just Love You' Moment With Trump: 'Vile And Disgusting'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is facing wide criticism and mockery following his recent endorsement of Donald Trump, with his actions earning him the ire of both the public and the press.

What Happened: Scott’s fervent praise for Trump has not been well received. In particular, a video of Scott endorsing Trump in a preacher-style manner before the New Hampshire primary, and another of him applauding Trump mid-speech with the words “I just love you,” have drawn widespread ridicule, MSNBC reported on Friday.

According to the report, people have openly voiced their disapproval of Scott’s actions, terming them as “humiliating.”

Scott appeared on Sean Hannity’s show, where he lambasted liberals for their scorn, branding them as “vile and disgusting” and accusing them of being “the most racist [people] in the country.”

The senator alleged that this derision was a tactic to dissuade other minorities from aligning with the GOP, warning that any departure from the liberal ideology would be met with similar assaults.

However, critics maintain that their problem with Scott is not his political stance, but his “cringeworthy” allegiance to Trump and his refusal to question the former President’s disputed comments and actions.

"They're trying to make sure that any other minority who will think for themselves and consider the GOP — they want to send a message to every single one of them: ‘Step outta line and we'll attack you, too,'" Scott said.

Why It Matters: Trump’s victory in New Hampshire, following his win in Iowa, marks a significant milestone. He is now the first Republican presidential candidate to win open races in both states since they began leading the election calendar in 1976.

The former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election despite facing multiple federal charges. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 66.1% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support.

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal troubles continue to mount. A former lawyer for Trump, Joe Tacopina, has expressed the possibility of the former president being convicted in one of his federal cases. Tacopina highlighted the severity of some of Trump's federal cases and the seriousness of the prosecutors.

