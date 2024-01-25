Elon Musk Clarifies Dojo Comments: Initially Gave Low Success Odds To Tesla And SpaceX Too

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Thursday sought to clarify his previous pessimistic comments regarding the Dojo supercomputer saying he held similar opinions on both his EV company and SpaceX at the onset.

What Happened: Musk said in a post that his estimate for the success of either Tesla or SpaceX at the onset was below 10% as well.

“The reason people telling me we would probably fail didn't dissuade me was that I already agreed with them!,” Musk wrote in the post.

Why It Matters: The clarification comes on the heels of Musk’s comments on Dojo during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

During the call, Musk said that the company is currently relying on both Nvidia and Dojo supercomputers to train its self-driving systems, while also adding that Dojo is a ‘long shot.’

“It’s a long shot worth taking because the payoff is potentially very high. But it’s not something that is a high probability. It’s not like a sure thing at all. It’s a high-risk, high-payoff program,” Musk said.

However, the CEO also added that the Dojo supercomputer has potential, is doing training jobs, and that the company is scaling it. Tesla has plans for Dojo 1.5, Dojo 2, and Dojo 3, Musk said.

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr

