Open AI CEO Sam Altman To Reportedly Meet With Chip-Maker Giants Samsung, SK Hynix Over Potential Partnerships On Friday

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, reportedly plans to meet representatives from Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF and SK Hynix Inc. in South Korea this Friday.

What Happened: The discussions during this high-profile meet-up are anticipated to revolve around potential collaborations in the field of chip production, reported Reuters, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Altman has reportedly been engrossed in efforts to amass billions of dollars for a semiconductor venture that aims to establish a series of factories for chip production, with Samsung and SK Hynix as probable partners.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are manufacturers of high-bandwidth memory or HBM chips, integral to artificial intelligence chipsets. Samsung is also a contender in chip contract manufacturing, rivaling Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.

On Thursday, SK Hynix disclosed its plans to become a “total AI memory provider,” following an unexpected profit in the December quarter due to soaring demand for memory chips used in AI, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that Samsung Electronics and the wider South Korean semiconductor sector have witnessed substantial growth, signifying a noteworthy recovery in production and shipments.

In November 2023, chip production soared by 42% compared to the previous year, marking the most substantial increase since early 2017. At the same time, shipments saw an 80% surge, representing the most significant gain since late 2002, according to the National Statistical Office.

Moreover, just earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its latest smartphone series, Galaxy S24, which is loaded with AI features including including real-time translation of phone calls in different languages, a "circle-to-search" function for image search on Google, AI summaries and translation of voice recordings, and generative editing of photos.

Samsung reportedly leveraged its proprietary generative AI training to harness these features, dismissing the need for cloud connectivity.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Altman, who was present at the World Economic Forum at Davos, predicted that more people will be interacting with their computers in 2024. He also said that the upcoming GPT-5, OpenAI’s large language model, will be able to do much more than its predecessors.

