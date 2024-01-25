Loading... Loading...

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. However, a new book suggests that Graham’s stance may have been different in private.

What Happened: Graham allegedly turned against Trump during his secret testimony in the Georgia election subversion case. The book, “Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election,” by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, claims that Graham “threw Trump under the bus,” according to a Politico account.

Graham, who initially tried to avoid testifying in the case, reportedly cooperated once he did. The book cites secret grand jury testimony in Fulton County, where Graham allegedly said that Trump would believe anything, even if it was about Martians stealing the election. He also reportedly suggested to the grand jurors that Trump cheated at golf.

"According to secret grand jury testimony in Fulton County confirmed by the authors, Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘That Martians came and stole the election, he'd probably believe you,'" the report said.

Trump was eventually charged with 13 felony counts in the case, which is still ongoing. The book is set to be released on Jan. 30.

Why It Matters: This revelation comes in the wake of Graham’s previous public statements about Trump. In a 2022 interview, Graham referred to Trump as a “lying motherf***er” and suggested that the former president could kill people on his side. This marked a significant departure from Graham’s earlier support for Trump.

Despite facing numerous legal cases, the former president is a leading Republican in most election polls for the 2024 presidential election. According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 66.1% support among GOP voters, While Haley trailed with 12% support.

Meanwhile, Trump secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, further solidifying his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

