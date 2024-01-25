NVIDIA Supercharges PCs: AI-Powered Video, Open Modding Tools, And A New Super GPU

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has unveiled a series of new features and products expected to enhance PC users’ gaming and creative experiences significantly.

What Happened: In a blog post on Wednesday, the company introduced the RTX Video HDR, which uses AI to convert standard dynamic range video into high dynamic range (HDR) on HDR10 displays. This feature is now available for download through the January Studio Driver, as announced at CES.

The RTX Video HDR, powered by Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs, allows users to maximize their HDR panel’s ability to display vivid, dynamic colors, preserving intricate details that may be lost due to video compression. It can be used with RTX Video Super Resolution to produce the clearest live-streamed video on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

Another addition is the NVIDIA RTX Remix open beta, which provides PC game modders with new tools. This includes full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, modern physically based rendering assets, and generative AI texture tools for more efficient game remastering.

Additionally, NVIDIA has launched the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER as part of the 40 SUPER Series announced at CES. This GPU, available from custom board partners in stock-clocked and factory-overclocked configurations, is equipped with more CUDA cores than the RTX 4070, a 16GB frame buffer, and a 256-bit bus, making it ideal for video editing and rendering large 3D scenes.

Why It Matters: The new offerings from NVIDIA come on the heels of its impressive performance in 2023, during which it hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time and posted a stock gain of more than 200%. The company’s continued innovation and product launches are key to maintaining its position as a leader in the technology industry.

Analysts have also predicted that NVIDIA’s dominant position in AI infrastructure is unlikely to be challenged in the near term, and the company is expected to see robust growth. The introduction of these new features and products further solidifies NVIDIA’s position as a key player in the tech industry.

