CES 2024: NVIDIA Highlights New Products, Video Game, Automotive Partnerships, Stock Hits All-Time Highs: What Investors Should Know

Technology company NVIDIA Corp NVDA is one of many that will highlight upcoming product launches at the annual CES 2024 event in Las Vegas this week.

Here's a look at the highlights from Monday.

What Happened: Nvidia was one of the best-performing stocks of 2023, hitting a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time and posting a stock gain of more than 200%.

The company unveiled new products and partnerships at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, now known as CES, on Monday.

"Today, NVIDIA is at the center of the latest technology transformation: generative AI," GeForce at NVIDIA Senior Vice President Jeff Fisher said Monday.

Here's a look at some of Monday's announcements:

NVIDIA Ace: Nvidia highlighted its Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) which can provide generative AI models for digital avatars. ACE AI models can run in the cloud or locally in the PC. Among the developers using ACE are video game companies NetEase, Tencent and Ubisoft.

"This is a milestone moment for AI in games," Tencent Games said in a press release. "Nvidia ACE and Tencent Games will help lay the foundation that will bring digital avatars with individual, lifelike personalities and interactions to video games."

Getty Images AI Collaboration: Content creator marketplace Getty Images Holdings GETY is using NVIDIA Picasso for its new iStock by Getty Images generative AI service. The service will allow people to create 4K imagery from text using an AI model that includes licensed creative content from Getty Images.

GeForce RTX 40 Super Series Introduced: Nvidia highlighted its new series of GeForce RTX 40 Super GPS that will have improved gaming and generative AI performance. The RTX 4080 Super starts at $999 and will be available on Jan. 31. The newest Nvidia product is 1.4x faster than RTX 3080 Ti.

The RTX 4070 Ti Super was also unveiled and is 1.6x faster than a 3070 Ti and will be available beginning Jan. 24 at a cost of $799.

The RTX 4070 Super will be available on Jan. 17 at a price point of $599. The RTX 4070 Super is 1.5x faster in demanding games than the RTX 3090.

"Generative AI is the single most significant platform transition in computing history and will transform every industry, including gaming," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a press release from the company. "With over 100 million RTX AI PCs and workstations, Nvidia is a massive installed base for developers and gamers to enjoy the magic of generative AI."

RTX Remix Open Beta: Nvidia highlighted the RTX Remix, which can help remaster classic games with full ray tracing. The open beta will launch on Jan. 22. Nvidia said RTX Remix was used to remaster Portal with RTX and is being used to remaster "Half-Life 2," one of the highest-rated video games of all time.

Twitch Livestreaming: Nvidia announced enhanced broadcasting, which is supported by RTX GPUs for video game streaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. With the new partnership, Twitch streamers will be able to broadcast three concurrent streams to Twitch at different resolutions and quality that will be shown to different viewers.

NVIDIA Isaac: The technology company highlighted building generative AI into robotics, a move that could speed up the ability to bring more robots to the real world. The company shared a sneak peek of how robotics companies such as Boston Dynamics and Collaborative Robots are using generative AI for robots.

Nvidia for Auto: Nvidia announced Monday that Li Auto LI will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor centralized car computer for its next-generation fleets. Other automotive companies highlighted using Nvidia technology include Great Wall Motor, ZEEKR and Xiaomi.

"The transportation industry is embracing centralized compute for highly automated and autonomous driving," Nvidia Vice President of Automotive Xinzhou Wu said. "The AI car computer of choice for today's intelligent fleets is NVIDIA DRIVE Orin."



NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares are up 4.84% to $514.93 on Monday at publication versus a 52-week trading range of $151.41 to $516.50. Shares hit all-time highs previously during Monday's trading session.

