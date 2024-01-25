Apple's iMessage To Follow WhatsApp In Opening Up To Third-Party Chats Amid EU Push?

Loading... Loading...

Amidst strict EU antitrust laws, Meta Platforms Inc.'s META WhatsApp seems to have decided to allow third-party chats, sparking speculations about a possible similar move from Apple Inc.’s AAPL iMessage.

What Happened: The EU's Digital Markets Act or DMA, an antitrust legislation, has been pressuring tech giants to re-evaluate their services. The legislation is expected to significantly impact messaging apps, leading Meta to restructure WhatsApp to support third-party chats.

In the latest iOS beta version of WhatsApp, a new “third-party chats” section has become available. This hidden feature is predicted to grant users access to chats from alternative platforms such as Telegram and Discord, enhancing interoperability among leading messaging platforms, reported 9to5Mac, citing WABetaInfo.

This is because the DMA is urging major messaging platforms to incorporate interoperability, ensuring users won’t need to download a new app simply to communicate with friends and family on the most popular platform.

The specific methods by which platforms will achieve this remain uncertain, but WhatsApp reportedly intends to be prepared right from the start.

As per the report, the EU initiated an investigation in September to determine if Apple’s iMessage should also comply with the DMA. Cupertino has previously defended iMessage, stating that it is not as widely used in Europe and therefore should not be subject to antitrust investigation.

The final verdict on this issue is expected in the following month.

In 2023, Apple declared its plan to support the RCS standard on the iPhone, which would improve communication between its Messages app and the standard Android Messages app. Whether this move will be enough for the EU to exempt iMessage from antitrust legislation is yet to be determined.

Why It Matters: Previously, it was reported that WhatsApp’s growing popularity in the U.S. has prompted discussions about its potential to rival iMessage. Notably, Apptopia data showed a 5% increase in WhatsApp's download count in the U.S. and a 9% expansion of its daily active user base in 2023.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Elon Musk had revealed his plans to integrate iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal into a unified text communication platform. His statement at the time aligned with his vision to transform X (formerly Twitter) in an "everything app" that encompasses different functionalities including audio, video, messaging, payments, banking and more.

