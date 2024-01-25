Elon Musk Says Excess Of Regulations An Obstacle For Business In The West: 'It'd Definitely Take A War To Change Things'

Loading... Loading...

In an additional 50-minute interview shared on Wednesday, Ben Shapiro and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk spoke about multiple topics including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or DEI, aliens, his company SpaceX and regulations in the U.S. for businesses.

What Happened: During the conversation which happened in Kraków, Poland, Shapiro, a conservative commentator, asked Musk about the biggest obstacles to companies in the West.

The tech billionaire immediately responded saying, "Excess regulation."

See Also: Amid Competition From BYD, Elon Musk Warns Of Chinese Automakers Potential To ‘Demolish’ Rivals

"Rules and regulations are important. But, the regulators and the lawmakers make new rules and regulations every year. So, every year you have got this another layer of regulations," he said.

Musk added saying, "How did they deal with it in the past? Well, the way that it was in the past, there would be a war. And the war would wash away the old rules and regulations. It'd definitely take a war to change things."

He concluded by saying that it would be preferable to have a "clean up" process for laws and regulations that doesn't require war. "Basically, garbage collection for laws and regulations."

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time Musk has expressed his unhappiness with government regulations in the U.S.

Last year in October, Musk supported SpaceX's vice president William Gerstenmaier who called for a reform of the space division of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gerstenmaier had stated, "The pace of American regulation must match the pace of American innovation. We are falling behind," adding, "It’s a shame when our hardware is ready to fly, and we’re not able to go fly because of regulations or review.”

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Goes ‘Wow’ After Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Points Out Bitcoin Is ‘Backed By The Largest Computer Network’