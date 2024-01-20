Elon Musk Goes 'Wow' After Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Points Out Bitcoin Is 'Backed By The Largest Computer Network'

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire Elon Musk expressed surprise after Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood pointed out that Bitcoin BTC/USD is "backed by the largest computer network" in the world.

What Happened: Wood voiced her support for Bitcoin despite a recent dip in the king of cryptocurrency.

Reposting an analysis by Yassine Elmandjra, the Director of Digital Assets at Ark Investment Management, Wood underlined that Bitcoin's computer network is several times larger than the combined network of the biggest players in the cloud computing space. This includes Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.

This left Musk impressed, who went "Wow."

According to Elmandjra, Bitcoin hash rate hit an all-time high of 500 exahashes per second this month.

Why It Matters: Wood's argument about Bitcoin being secure was echoed by others, too.

Michael Saylor, co-founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, said, "Bitcoin is a reality. It's a technological marvel, and people need to start recognizing that it's here to stay."

Wood also slammed JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon for his Bitcoin cynicism – he called the king of cryptocurrency a "pet rock" during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"Data flies in the face of Jamie’s description."

Wood also holds a notable Bitcoin position – she announced that 1% of Ark Next Generation Internet ETF's ARKW funds are invested in the Ark 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $41,546, up 1.10% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

