Trump Vs. Haley: New Poll Shows Undeclared Voters Gravitate Toward This Republican Candidate In New Hampshire

Loading... Loading...

With the New Hampshire primary elections taking place this Tuesday, the needle is decisively moving in favor of one candidate, poll results released Sunday showed.

What Happened: Former President Donald Trump received the backing of 55% of the survey respondents from New Hampshire, a Suffolk University poll done in conjunction with the Boston Globe and NBC-10 showed. The results were based on data collected from 500 respondents on Jan. 19-20.

Trump’s support increased by five percentage points from the 50% he received during the first poll conducted between Jan 15-16.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is second, received 36% of the votes, a two percentage-point improvement from the 34% she scored in the first poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stood a distant third with 6% of the votes.

Haley also received a positive boost as undeclared voters showed increased support for her.

Nearly half of undeclared voters, about 49%, supported Haley, outpacing the 41% support for Trump in this group. This is a marked improvement for Trump from the first poll’s tally of 44%-38% in favor of Haley.

The state of New Hampshire allows undeclared voters to take part in the primaries. Given that President Joe Biden's name does not feature on the state's Democratic primary ballot, these voters could significantly impact the GOP primary results.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Shares Data That Takes Sheen Off Ex-President’s Iowa Win: ‘People In Both Parties Running Away From Donald’

Why It’s Important: As Trump and Haley conduct final campaign efforts in the “Granite State,” they continue to seize every chance to criticize each other. Trump drew flak after he confused ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Haley during a campaign speech Friday and blamed the latter for security lapses during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Haley used the gaffe as an opportunity to get back at the former president and questioned his mental acuity.

Following the Iowa caucuses held on Monday, Trump emerged victorious over his fellow GOP primary candidates. Nationwide opinion polls see him comfortably securing the party nomination, and the only hurdle between him and a potential second term appears to be the legal challenges he is facing.

Read Next: How To Invest In Startups

Photo: Shutterstock