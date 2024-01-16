Vivek Ramaswamy Suspends Presidential Bid After Iowa Caucuses Fizzle, Endorses Trump For President

Loading... Loading...

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has suspended his 2024 campaign, lending his support to Donald Trump, according to an announcement on Monday.

What Happened: Ramaswamy announced his decision after an underwhelming campaign performance in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, where he finished fourth, AP News reported.

The biotech entrepreneur, who aimed to emulate Trump’s political success as an outsider, concluded that there was no feasible way for him to advance in the race, “without events that we don’t want to see occur in this country.”

In a phone call to Trump, Ramaswamy congratulated the former president on his victory in Iowa. In his speech to supporters at a Des Moines hotel, he stated, “Trump will have my full support for the presidency.”

He also urged his followers to help elevate the America First movement to the next level. Ramaswamy is expected to appear with Trump in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

Ramaswamy’s withdrawal further confirms Trump’s influence over the Republican party, suggesting the former president is the leading contender for the GOP nomination for the third consecutive time.

Despite his decision to suspend his campaign, Ramaswamy expressed openness to a vice-presidential nomination, affirming his commitment to truth and his dedication to the future of the country.

Why It Matters: This latest development follows a series of public critiques by Trump over Ramaswamy’s campaign tactics, which Trump labeled as deceitful. Moreover, Ramaswamy’s confrontational debate style and aggressive tactics had previously come under scrutiny, with GOP strategist Scott Jennings suggesting that Ramaswamy lacked the personal warmth and humor of Trump, a factor that might have influenced his campaign’s performance.

Earlier in January, Ramaswamy had reiterated his resolve to withdraw from the electoral race in Maine and Colorado following the disqualification of Trump from running for office in those states. This decision was made in protest against the states’ interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, which barred Trump from the ballots in light of the Capitol storm events on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Elon Musk and Iowa Rep. Steven Holt (R-Iowa) had predicted that Ramaswamy would outperform the polls despite his trailing position behind Trump and other candidates

Image Via Shutterstock

