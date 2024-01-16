Elon Musk Digs The Idea Of A Monster Cybertruck: 'Not Bad…'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday responded to a Cybertruck stainless steel body mounted on monster wheels.

What Happened: A picture circulated on social media shows a Cybertruck body attached to monster wheels and green graffiti on the body stating ‘Cybertruck’ in capital letters, eliciting responses from X users including the Tesla CEO himself.

“Not bad,” Musk said, “Could be higher production value.”

Benzinga was not able to verify who made the truck or if it was indeed driveable.

Musk attended a monster truck rally in Austin with his son over the weekend. The CEO’s X post from the event sparked requests from Cybertruck enthusiasts for the vehicle to be entered into a similar rally.

Why It Matters: Though monster tires are not available to shop from Tesla, the EV giant’s online store has several other products for the electric truck including a cybertruck basecamp, crossbars, tailgate ramp, 20-inch snow chains, and cyber wheel covers.

The factory-made Cybertruck’s wheels are 20 inches with a maximum ground clearance of 17.44 inches.

Photo by Arda Savasciogullari on Shutterstock

