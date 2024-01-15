Jamie Raskin Compares GOP's Support For Trump To 'Religious Cult'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has drawn a parallel between the solid support for former President Donald Trump by Republican lawmakers and a “religious cult.”

What Happened: On MSNBC’s “The Weekend” show, Raskin voiced his apprehensions about the steadfast loyalty of his GOP colleagues to Trump despite his ongoing legal issues, reported Business Insider.

Raskin, a representative from Maryland, equated the blind support of GOP lawmakers for Trump to that of a religious cult. He alluded that post Trump’s defeat, these lawmakers would only be suitable for selling flowers and incense at Dulles Airport.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was also the subject of Raskin’s criticism for his failure to convict Trump in the second impeachment trial. Raskin posited that McConnell essentially provided Trump with a loophole, rather than holding him accountable for the Capitol riots.

“I remember when we went over to the Senate in the impeachment trial, the second impeachment trial where I was leading the team, and a lot of Republicans there felt, like, ‘We’re going to pass the buck. We’ll let somebody else deal with Donald Trump,'” Raskin said. “McConnell got up and explained that he didn’t vote to convict. Not because Donald Trump wasn’t guilty. He said he was morally, ethically, factually responsible.”

Raskin also referenced the Supreme Court’s decision to hear Trump’s appeal against Colorado’s ruling excluding him from the 2024 primary ballot. This could potentially impede Trump’s prospects of running in the forthcoming presidential election.

Why It Matters: Raskin has been outspoken about his concerns regarding Trump’s influence within the GOP. In October, he accused Trump of assailing democratic institutions and expressed his commitment to upholding the constitution and rule of law. Raskin also commented on the former house speaker's historic ousting and slammed ex-president Donald Trump for backing the hardliners. “Kevin McCarthy essentially set the table for his own toppling by the MAGA elements within the GOP caucus,” he said.

The Democratic lawmaker has repeatedly argued that Trump was ineligible to run for President again under the 14th Amendment. In December, he questioned, “If Donald Trump is not disqualified from holding office again after what he did on January 6 in the weeks leading up to it, then who is disqualified? Why would they read an entire provision out of the constitution?”

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.