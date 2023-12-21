Jamie Raskin Says Trump Ineligible To Hold Presidential Office Again: 'The Constitution Could Not Be Any Clearer'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "could not be any clearer" that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to run for the top office again.

What Happened: Raskin, an ex-constitutional law professor, on Thursday, during an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” emphasized the importance of the Supreme Court justices to uphold textualism and originalism principles, The Hill reported.

"This is a chance for these [Supreme Court] justices to show that they really mean it when they talk about textualism, when they talk about originalism. The plain text of the Constitution could not be any clearer," he said.

"If Donald Trump is not disqualified from holding office again after what he did on January 6 in the weeks leading up to it, then who is disqualified? Why would they read an entire provision out of the constitution?" questioned Raskin.

"So this is their opportunity to behave like real Supreme Court justices."

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts To Colorado Supreme Court’s Verdict To Debar Trump: ‘History Will Judge This Poorly’

Why It Matters: These remarks come as Trump has pledged to contest a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that declared him ineligible for the 2024 presidential ballot. The ruling references the 14th Amendment’s Section 3, which disqualifies those involved in insurrection or rebellion from holding public office.

Meanwhile, The poll suggests that Trump's popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. Trump currently maintains a 51-point lead over DeSantis and Haley, both of whom hold around 11% support.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is ‘Unparalleled In Genius’ As An Innovator, But ‘Then You See His Tweet That’s Like A Seventh Grader’: Ro Khanna