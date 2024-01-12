Loading... Loading...

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Copart CPRT and its primary competitors in the Commercial Services & Supplies industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Copart Background

Based in Dallas, Copart operates an online salvage vehicle auction with operations in 11 countries across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, facilitating over 3.5 million transactions annually. The company utilizes its virtual bidding platform, VB3, to connect vehicle sellers with over 750,000 registered buyers around the world. Buyers primarily consist of vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, individuals and used vehicle retailers. About 80% of Copart's vehicle volume is supplied by auto insurance companies holding vehicles deemed a total loss. Copart also offers services such as vehicle transportation, storage, title transfer, and salvage value estimation. The company primarily operates on a consignment basis and collects fees based on the vehicle's final selling price.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Copart Inc 34.91 7.16 11.59 5.36% $0.44 $0.46 14.22% Cintas Corp 42.63 14.93 6.62 9.25% $0.61 $1.14 9.3% RB Global Inc 64.53 2.44 3.21 1.11% $0.29 $0.47 147.83% UniFirst Corp 28.42 1.56 1.40 2.09% $0.09 $0.21 9.55% Vestis Corp 12.88 3.15 0.97 17.9% $0.15 $0.23 4.79% Matthews International Corp 27.58 2.01 0.58 3.38% $0.05 $0.15 5.04% VSE Corp 20 1.52 0.74 1.77% $0.03 $0.03 38.22% Healthcare Services Group Inc 23.58 1.70 0.45 -1.23% $-0.0 $0.03 -0.75% Viad Corp 48.63 13.76 0.60 87.34% $0.08 $0.08 -4.4% Liquidity Services Inc 26.26 3.25 1.74 3.96% $0.01 $0.04 6.32% Average 32.72 4.92 1.81 13.95% $0.15 $0.26 23.99%

By closely examining Copart, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.91 for this company is 1.07x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.16 relative to the industry average by 1.46x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.59 , which is 6.4x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.36% that is 8.59% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $440 Million , which is 2.93x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $460 Million , which indicates 1.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 14.22% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 23.99%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Copart stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Copart exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The valuation analysis for Copart in the Commercial Services & Supplies industry indicates that its PE, PB, and PS ratios are high compared to its peers. This suggests that the company may be overvalued in terms of its earnings, book value, and sales. On the other hand, Copart's low ROE and revenue growth, combined with its high EBITDA and gross profit, indicate potential challenges in generating returns and expanding its business. Overall, the analysis suggests that Copart's valuation may not be favorable compared to its industry peers.

