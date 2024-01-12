$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,600 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2024 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Novo Nordisk NVO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.74%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $476.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVO: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,561.74 today based on a price of $106.98 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

