Miller Lite Beer Mints Drop This Week: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of The Release

If you are abstaining from alcohol consumption for Dry January, but don’t want to stop enjoying the taste of beer, Miller Lite has a solution for you.

What To Know: Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP on Tuesday announced the upcoming release of its newest product: Miller Lite Beer Mints.

“Miller Lite is ensuring all beer lovers — even those who partake in Dry January — can enjoy the taste of their favorite beer with Beer Mints — mints with the same great taste as Miller Lite, only without the beer,” the company said in a news release.

Roughly 40 mints will be packaged in a small tin and sold for about $5. The mints were designed to have a fresh spearmint taste at first, but once chewed, customers should notice a subtle taste of Miller Lite, the company said.

“We created Beer Mints for the folks participating in Dry January who might miss the taste of Miller Lite while being out with friends this January," said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing, Miller Family at Molson Coors.

"If you love the taste of beer but want to take a break from the ABV for the month, we're offering consumers the perfect way to enjoy Miller Lite without breaking any resolutions."

The “chew your brew” experience will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 12 for customers age 21 years and older. The company said it will restock the limited run mints one time on Jan. 19.

Photo: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay.