Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Takes Up 'Most Delicious' Project Of His Life — Raising Cattle With Macadamia Nuts And Beer For Wagyu Beef On $100M Hawaii Ranch

Meta Platforms Inc. META co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that he and his family are raising a herd of cattle fed on macadamia nuts and beer on their $100 million ranch on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

What Happened: Zuckerberg described his latest project as the "most delicious" one that he has undertaken so far, and he's taking the help of his daughters to bring up cattle.

The Facebook co-founder is talking about his massive 1,400-acre top-secret compound known as Kualoa Ranch. The compound includes two mansions, a network of treehouses, a gym, pools, saunas, and an underground shelter with living space, a mechanical room, and an escape hatch.

And Zuckerberg wants to raise cattle now, feeding them beer and macadamia nuts. He himself says that each cow can eat up to 10,000 pounds of food each year.

"Started raising cattle at Ko’olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world," Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram.

"My daughters help plant the mac trees and take care of our different animals."

If this were to be purely macadamia nuts, each cow's annual meal could cost over $200,000, based on an approximate price of $100 per 5-pound bag of the Hawaii nut.

"We’re still early in the journey and it’s fun improving on it every season," he said.

"Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."

While many Instagram users envied Zuckerberg's "delicious" project, not everyone is a fan of this.

Some users called it "ridiculous," while others said it will hurt the environment since studies show cattle are amongst the biggest sources of emissions amongst livestock.

"That is an absolutely ridiculous waste of money, land, and resources," one user commented on Zuckerberg's post.

"Such a disgusting and entitled thing to be doing," said another user.

But not everyone was critical of Zuckerberg's project. "You're literally a human Swiss Army knife at this point," said one user, showering praise on the Facebook co-founder.

However, some users focused on the real questions. "Wait but don’t they get drunk from the beer?"

Zuckerberg clarified that drinking beer relaxes the cattle and makes them hungrier, so they eat more.

Inside Zuckerberg's $100M Ranch

Zuckerberg's previously hush-hush Hawaiian compound has been a bone of contention among the locals. He has been involved in lawsuits to acquire ancestral lands and faced backlash for his actions.

The compound's design, resembling a bunker, has also drawn attention to itself. The use of non-disclosure agreements has even reportedly led to some workers being fired for sharing information on social media.

