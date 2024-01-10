$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Loading... Loading...

PACCAR PCAR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.93%. Currently, PACCAR has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion.

Buying $100 In PCAR: If an investor had bought $100 of PCAR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $236.32 today based on a price of $94.49 for PCAR at the time of writing.

PACCAR's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

