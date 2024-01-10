Engaging In Insider Activity, DAVID KANTOR At Urban One Exercises Options

Loading... Loading...

DAVID KANTOR, CEO at Urban One UONEK, reported a large exercise of company stock options on January 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that KANTOR, CEO at Urban One in the Communication Services sector, exercised stock options for 0 shares of UONEK stock. The exercise price of the options was $0.0 per share.

Urban One shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $3.61 during Wednesday's morning. This values KANTOR's 0 shares at $0.

Unveiling the Story Behind Urban One

Urban One Inc is an urban oriented, multi-media company. Its business is radio broadcasting franchise that is the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One's operations.

Key Indicators: Urban One's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Urban One's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 71.22% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Urban One's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -1.14.

Debt Management: Urban One's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Urban One's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.03 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.37 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 4.64 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

