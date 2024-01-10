5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

Loading... Loading...

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Intuitive Machines LUNR - P/E: 0.82 Harte-Hanks HHS - P/E: 2.35 Navios Maritime Partners NMM - P/E: 2.12 Greenpro Capital GRNQ - P/E: 3.53 Danaos DAC - P/E: 2.66

This quarter, Intuitive Machines experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.52 in Q2 and is now $1.29. Harte-Hanks saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to $0.08 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.59%, which has increased by 0.76% from 9.83% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Navios Maritime Partners reported earnings per share at $2.68, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $3.32. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.88%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.87%.

This quarter, Greenpro Capital experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.86 in Q2 and is now $-0.02. Danaos has reported Q3 earnings per share at $7.26, which has increased by 1.68% compared to Q2, which was 7.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.05%, which has increased by 0.65% from 4.4% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.