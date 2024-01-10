Setback For Honda-GM Cruise Venture: CEO Mibe Now Envisions 'Late 2020s' Launch For Self-Driving Cars In Tokyo

Loading... Loading...

Honda Motor Co HMC CEO Toshihiro Mibe on Tuesday indicated a delay in the deployment of self-driving cars in central Tokyo, previously slated for 2026 in partnership with General Motors Co GM and its autonomous vehicle unit Cruise.

What Happened: Mibe on Tuesday told Bloomberg that the introduction of autonomous vehicles in urban settings might be pushed back to the late 2020s.

“We're thinking of sometime in the late 2020s for introducing self-driving vehicles into an urban environment,” Mibe said. The company anticipates further advancements in technology that can be integrated into these vehicles before their launch, he added.

Why It Matters: The revised timeline follows a setback for Honda’s joint venture with Cruise and GM announced in October to deploy Cruise Origin AVs with no manual controls or pedals in Tokyo in early 2026.

Soon after the announcement, Cruise halted its autonomous vehicle operations in San Francisco on the directive of the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The DMV suspended Cruise's autonomous vehicle deployment and driverless testing permits, citing an "unreasonable risk" to public safety and alleging misrepresentation of information regarding the safety of its autonomous technology. Cruise later suspended operations in Austin, Phoenix, and Houston.

In November, General Motors confirmed that the company has put a pause on its Origin AV production. The spokesperson then told Benzinga that the pause was only temporary as it continues to believe Origin to be an important part of the autonomous vehicle journey.

