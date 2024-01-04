Tesla Model Y Is Bestselling Electric Vehicle Of All-Time, Passing A Record Previously Held By The Musk-Led Company

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA had an eventful 2023 with the first deliveries of its highly anticipated Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

The company may have also hit a new world record thanks to its bestselling SUV.

What Happened: Tesla recently announced fourth-quarter delivery figures. The company delivered 484,507 units in the fourth quarter, including 461,538 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Tesla does not break out sales by individual brand or region, which makes estimates of bestselling vehicles more difficult to compute, but one electric vehicle site is predicting a new record set by the company.

Data from Cleantechnica revealed the Model Y is likely the bestselling electric vehicle of all time based on the fourth quarter report from Tesla.

The media site predicted Tesla has sold a total of 2,493,657 Model Y units since the vehicle first began deliveries in March 2020. This figure would pass the estimated 2,295,187 Model 3 vehicles delivered by Tesla.

Tesla beats an old Tesla record, continuing the company's legend as the leader in electric vehicles.

Why It's Important: Selling two million electric vehicles is something many automotive companies would dream of and Tesla has done it twice with two different vehicle models.

Along with being the bestselling electric vehicle of all time, the Model Y could end up being one of the bestselling vehicles in the U.S. and globally for all of 2023, regardless of vehicle type.

Benzinga reported recently the Model Y was likely to end the year as the bestselling vehicle in Europe. Data from Norway recently released saw the Model Y the top-selling vehicle in the country with an 18.2% market share of the new car market.

If the Model Y is the bestselling vehicle in Europe for 2023, it would mark several firsts, including the first electric vehicle, first midsize car and first non-European car in the modern era to take home the yearly honors.

In the U.S., pickup trucks dominated the list of top-selling vehicles. The Model Y ended 2022 as the sixth bestselling vehicle in the U.S. with a 32.4% year-over-year increase in units sold.

Final estimates are not out and with Tesla not releasing individual vehicle model figures or regional data, estimates could be off on just how well the Model Y sold in 2023.



TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares trade Thursday up 1% at $240.91 versus a 52-week trading range of $101.81 to $299.29. Shares of Tesla are up 113% in the last year.

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.