Melania Trump Announces The Passing Of Her Mother, Remembers Her 'Grace, Warmth And Dignity'

Former first lady Melania Trump announced the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs, on Wednesday.

What Happened: Melania Trump confirmed the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, through her social media platforms, where she portrayed her mother as a dignified, warm, and graceful woman who was deeply committed to her family.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” she wrote.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy,” she added.

This came after Melania’s absence from the Trump family Christmas photo at Mar-a-Lago raised eyebrows among the public. At a New Year's Eve gathering, Donald Trump explained that Melania was absent as she was at the hospital, tending to her ailing mother, Amalija Knavs.

Donald Trump also wished for Knavs's quick recovery from the "very tough" situation in a video clip recorded by an attendee. He also conveyed Melania’s goodwill to the attendees.

Melania's deliberate withdrawal from public appearances has been a topic of interest since 2020. She has been noticeably absent from critical events linked to Trump’s legal challenges and presidential campaign appearances. Since her departure from the White House in 2020, Melania has chosen to keep a low profile.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin On Shutterstock.com

