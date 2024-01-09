Here's How Much $100 Invested In Applied Mat 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Applied Mat AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.86%. Currently, Applied Mat has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion.

Buying $100 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $100 of AMAT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $434.27 today based on a price of $149.90 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Mat's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

