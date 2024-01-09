Evaluating AstraZeneca Against Peers In Pharmaceuticals Industry

Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing AstraZeneca AZN alongside its primary competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

AstraZeneca Background

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its revenue.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth AstraZeneca PLC 36.62 5.77 4.80 3.68% $3.33 $9.4 4.64% Eli Lilly and Co 113.41 52.97 17.64 -0.52% $0.96 $7.64 36.84% Novo Nordisk A/S 43.38 34.77 15.24 24.5% $32.76 $49.02 28.89% Johnson & Johnson 30.31 5.46 4.28 35.56% $7.24 $14.74 6.78% Merck & Co Inc 65.21 7.21 5.04 11.87% $6.95 $11.7 6.71% Novartis AG 27.74 5.77 4.17 3.91% $4.88 $8.97 12.14% Pfizer Inc 16.16 1.72 2.47 -2.43% $-1.1 $3.96 -41.55% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 13.14 3.63 2.42 6.32% $4.85 $8.46 -2.25% Zoetis Inc 39.95 17.73 10.87 12.28% $0.9 $1.51 7.44% GSK PLC 10.52 4.88 2.16 11.34% $2.55 $5.88 4.06% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 35.38 0.95 1.63 -0.69% $202.28 $699.51 4.07% Viatris Inc 7.75 0.67 0.92 1.59% $1.22 $1.69 -3.34% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.02 3.82 3.63 5.94% $23.28 $40.37 9.11% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 151.12 2.26 2.30 4.19% $0.33 $0.87 3.35% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc 23.21 4.78 5.21 8.31% $0.09 $0.11 50.3% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 34.27 6.12 6.89 7.06% $0.03 $0.12 21.5% Average 42.04 10.18 5.66 8.62% $19.15 $56.97 9.6%

Through a thorough examination of AstraZeneca, we can discern the following trends:

At 36.62 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.87x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.77 , which is 0.57x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 4.8 , which is 0.85x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.68% is 4.94% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.33 Billion , which is 0.17x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $9.4 Billion is 0.16x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.64% is significantly below the industry average of 9.6%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing AstraZeneca against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Compared to its top 4 peers, AstraZeneca has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

AstraZeneca's low PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company's stock is undervalued compared to its peers in the Pharmaceuticals industry. This suggests that investors may find AstraZeneca's shares to be attractively priced relative to its earnings, book value, and sales. Additionally, AstraZeneca's low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate that the company's financial performance is weaker compared to its industry peers. This suggests that AstraZeneca may need to improve its profitability and revenue generation to remain competitive in the Pharmaceuticals sector.

