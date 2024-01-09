Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Keurig Dr Pepper Stock In The Last 10 Years

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.13%. Currently, Keurig Dr Pepper has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion.

Buying $100 In KDP: If an investor had bought $100 of KDP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $414.46 today based on a price of $31.65 for KDP at the time of writing.

Keurig Dr Pepper's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

