General Motors Co GM is reportedly considering the prospects of a ChatGPT-like assistant in its vehicles.

What Happened: GM Motors is working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind ChatGPT, reported Semafor.

The chatbot, which the user can converse with verbally, will use Microsoft‘s Azure cloud service, and will be a part of GM’s existing collaboration with Microsoft Corp MSFT, the report added.

Drivers or passengers could ask the voice-activated chatbot to explain how to change a flat tire, how to deal with a diagnostic alert on dashboards, or fix an appointment with a repair shop, as per Semafor.

“ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview last week, as reported by Reuters. The chatbot could be used to program functions such as a garage door code or integrate schedules from a calendar, Reuters added.

General Motors did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Automakers have been attempting to upscale the tech features available on their cars via collaborations. Later in February, Mercedes Benz DMLRY announced a long-term strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc‘s GOOG Google to build its own branded navigation experience.

Tech players themselves are attempting to foray into the automobile sector. Apple Inc AAPL at its 2022 Annual Worldwide Developer Conference said that it was making key changes to its CarPlay software. The tech giant’s this software is licensed to automakers.

