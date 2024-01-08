Haley Attacks Biden For Slamming Her Civil War Comments, Says President Was 'Palling Around With Segregationists' In 1970s

Loading... Loading...

Presidential candidate and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley sharply criticized President Joe Biden for his comments related to her views on the Civil War. She accused the President of “lecturing” her on the subject.

What Happened: During a Fox News town hall in Iowa, Haley voiced her discontent with Biden’s remarks on her Civil War statements. This response was directed towards Biden’s comments made on Monday at the Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, reported The Hill.

Biden had stated, “Slavery was the cause of the Civil War.” Haley took issue with this, particularly given the location of his speech, asserting that it was not the place for a “political speech”.

Haley also took swipes at Biden’s past, accusing him of “palling around with segregationists in the '70s and saying racist comments all through his career”. She stated that she didn’t need such a person lecturing her or South Carolina about racism, slavery, and the Civil War.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden reportedly faced criticism for his positive comments about two segregationist senators he had previously worked with.

In the past, Haley has been challenged on her Civil War views and had to clarify her stance, stating, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery.”

Why It Matters: Haley’s critique of Biden’s comments comes at a time when the former South Carolina Governor is trailing closely behind Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary race for 2024.

As per a Benzinga report, a recent poll revealed Haley had support from 33% of Republican voters in New Hampshire, closely following Trump’s 37%. Her recent comments and stance on the Civil War could be seen as an attempt to solidify her base and position herself in the political landscape ahead of the primary.

