ULA Vulcan Rocket Lifts Off: Lunar Lander Mission Aims For First US Soft Landing In Over 50 Years

United Launch Alliance‘s new Vulcan rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:18 a.m. EST after several delays. The flight included two payloads including a Peregrine Lunar Lander from space robotics firm Astrobotic.

Positioned as a competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9, ULA’s new vehicle is expected to transport satellites and cargo for entities such as the Pentagon, NASA, and even Amazon. The rocket, ULA says, combines the abilities of its older Atlas V and Delta IV heavy rocket.

Meanwhile, the Peregrine is eyeing making a soft landing on the moon on Feb. 23, marking the first time since the Apollo landing in 1972 that the U.S. has landed on the moon.

