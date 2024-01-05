Here's How Much $100 Invested In Stryker 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Stryker SYK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.26%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion.

Buying $100 In SYK: If an investor had bought $100 of SYK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $720.83 today based on a price of $298.15 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

