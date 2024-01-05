Samsung Announces Integration With Tesla For Smartthings Energy At CES 2024: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has revealed it will introduce a service integration with Tesla Inc. TSLA at the upcoming CES 2024. This integration will link SmartThings Energy to various Tesla products, offering consumers a more seamless home experience.

What Happened: As per their latest press release on Thursday, Samsung Electronics on Friday announced its partnership with Tesla to merge SmartThings Energy with Tesla’s Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging solutions, and electric vehicles.

This integration made possible through Tesla’s open APIs, is expected to significantly broaden SmartThings Energy’s connectivity, supporting Samsung’s vision of delivering more convenient home experiences.

The collaboration will allow Tesla Energy customers to manage and monitor their home’s power status through SmartThings Energy and Samsung devices and the Tesla app. This is a significant step for Samsung in extending its solution beyond home appliances.

SmartThings Energy’s connection to Tesla Powerwall and other products will provide consumers with detailed information on energy production, storage, and usage. Additionally, it will enable users to prepare for power disruptions and outages by syncing with the Tesla app’s Powerwall “Storm Watch” function.

Why It Matters: This partnership comes after Samsung’s earlier win in supplying camera modules to Tesla, highlighting a deepening relationship between the two tech giants.

The SmartThings Energy-Tesla integration signifies Samsung’s commitment to the Net Zero Home project and enhancing the multi-device experience for SmartThings users. The service is currently in development and is set to launch in the second quarter of 2024.

