OnePlus Ace 3 Debuts With A Powerful Chipset, Big Battery: Will Arrive In The US As OnePlus 12R

Loading... Loading...

OnePlus has unveiled the ‘Ace 3’ smartphone in China, its latest mid-range offering powered by a top-tier chipset. It will be launched globally as the OnePlus 12R.

What Happened: The OnePlus Ace 3 features an OLED display, Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 5,500mAh battery. It also features a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary camera.

The Ace 3 design is similar to the flagship OnePlus 12, minus the wireless charging feature typically associated with flagship models. OnePlus highlights the phone’s battery health, promising over 80% capacity after four years of use.

See Also: Apple Broke 12-Year Tradition By Skipping New iPad Release In 2023 For The First Time

Alongside the Ace 3, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Buds 3. When paired with the Ace 3, these earbuds provide added benefits, including LHDC 5.0 codec support and lower latency.

Starting at 2,599 yuan (~$357) for the base 12GB/256GB model, the OnePlus Ace 3 is set to retail in China. The global launch of the OnePlus 12R is expected on Jan. 23.

Why It Matters: The Ace 3 launch comes after OnePlus’ recent release of the flagship OnePlus 12 in December 2023. The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a massive 24GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 12R will compete with Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S24, which is all set to launch on Jan. 17. Samsung has started accepting reservations for its next flagship, giving users a $50 credit for showing interest.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tech Giants Comprising Apple, Google, Microsoft, And Others Take A Stand Against UK Surveillance Proposal

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.