Trump's Re-Nomination Could Jeopardize November Elections, Ron DeSantis And Nikki Haley Caution Iowa Republicans: 'We Won't Survive It'

In a bid to sway Iowa voters, two Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential primaries, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, have expressed doubts about Donald Trump‘s potential re-election.

What Happened: At consecutive CNN town halls on Thursday, DeSantis and Haley warned Iowa Republicans that re-nominating Trump could jeopardize the party’s chances in the November elections, reported CNN.

Despite this, they refrained from criticizing Trump for his ongoing legal issues.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, emphasized her electability as a presidential candidate. She acknowledged Trump’s policies but cautioned against his potential to bring chaos.

"Chaos follows him. And we can't have a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won't survive it,” Haley said.

She also highlighted her 17-point lead over President Joe Biden in prediction polls, a lead she claims neither DeSantis nor Trump has achieved.

DeSantis also weighed in, suggesting that if Trump loses the Iowa caucuses and claims they were rigged, Republican voters will not believe him. He also assured voters that the primary process in Iowa is crucial and will be conducted fairly.

DeSantis spoke about his campaign strategy, emphasizing the importance of engaging directly with voters. He drew attention to his extensive tours of Iowa’s counties and criticized Trump for not participating in the debates or visiting as many counties.

“Donald Trump’s not willing to show up on the debate stage. Has he come to communities and answered questions? Has he gone to all 99 counties? Heck, has he even gone to nine counties? That’s not the way to do it. So, voters get to make this decision,” DeSantis said.

Why It Matters: These statements come in the wake of both DeSantis and Haley expressing concerns about the impact of Trump’s legal issues on the primary elections. DeSantis had earlier mentioned that Trump’s legal battles have thrown the spotlight off the other election candidates and other pressing issues.

Haley, meanwhile, has promised to pardon Trump if she becomes president, citing national welfare as the primary reason. She expressed that moving on from Trump would be the best option for the country instead of giving him the power to “divide the country” further.

On the other hand, Trump has decided to skip the fifth Republican debate to be hosted in Iowa next week. He has chosen to air his town hall on CNN instead.

