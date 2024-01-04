$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,900 Today

Loading... Loading...

Ferguson FERG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.61%. Currently, Ferguson has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In FERG: If an investor had bought $1000 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,900.00 today based on a price of $186.47 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.