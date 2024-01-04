'Better Than Vegemite On Toast!' Jim Farley Cheers As Ford Reclaims Australia's Best-Selling Vehicle Crown After Nearly 30 Years With Ranger

Loading... Loading...

Ford Motor Co F CEO Jim Farley praised the legacy automaker for reclaiming an important milestone in one of their key markets.

What Happened: Farley took to Twitter on Thursday to applaud the efforts of Ford Australia and announce that for the first time in nearly three decades, a Ford vehicle had become the best-selling vehicle in Australia. The vehicle in question? The new Ford Ranger.

“For the first time in almost 30 years, a Blue Oval vehicle is back on top Down Under. The new Ford Ranger is officially the best selling vehicle in Australia for 2023. Better than Vegemite on toast!” he said.

“The locally designed and engineered Ford Ranger was Australia's #1 selling vehicle in 2023 – here's a shout out to the 63,356 customers who took a Ranger home last year: thanks for making Ranger #1!” Ford Australia tweeted.

See Also: Best Auto Manufacturer Stocks Right Now

Why It Matters: This achievement comes in the wake of Ford’s recent entry into the Australian electric vehicle market, spearheaded by the e-Transit van in mid-2022. Ford’s strategy included plans for at least five new electric vehicles in Australia by the end of 2024.

There were also reports of Ford building an electric version of its Ranger.

Rival Tesla Inc. TSLA sells only the Model 3 and the Model Y in Australia but has seen such monumental demand that it nearly sold out its inventory back in June.

Read Next: Here’s How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Delivered, Produced In Each Quarter Since 2019

Photo courtesy: Ford