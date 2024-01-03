$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Verisk Analytics VRSK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.44%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion.

Buying $100 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $100 of VRSK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $215.97 today based on a price of $237.76 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

