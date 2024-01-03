If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2024 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Nasdaq NDAQ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.46%. Currently, Nasdaq has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion.

Buying $100 In NDAQ: If an investor had bought $100 of NDAQ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $701.90 today based on a price of $56.69 for NDAQ at the time of writing.

Nasdaq's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

