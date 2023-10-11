Mitt Romney Not Running For Senate Or President: Former GOP Nominee Uniting Party For One Candidate To Defeat Donald Trump

There have been multiple candidates vying for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

One person not running for the nomination knows a lot about the process of running for president — twice — and successfully earning the party’s nomination in the 2012 election. While he’s not running this year, he might have a say in who gets the nomination.

What Happened: Since 2019, Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has served as a U.S. Senator, with a career path that included being the former governor of Massachusetts and two presidential campaigns.

Romney announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection in the 2024 election for his senate seat, which could end a 25-year career in public service.

The decision by Romney to not run for Senate reelection led to rumors of a potential vice presidential bid in the 2024 presidential election, but the senator appeared to rule that decision out.

“I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s,” Romney said.

While he might not be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Romney is working to help members of the Republican party unite behind one candidate to defeat the current poll leader and former President Donald Trump.

At a recent gathering known as the E2 Summit organized by Romney and Paul Ryan, the former presidential candidate encouraged donors to back one candidate who can take on Trump, as shared by the Washington Post.

“I think our party has multiple personality disorder, and I think the Democratic Party does as well,” Romney said Tuesday. “We don’t know what we are or what we stand for within our party.”

Romney and Ryan addressed several political topics including China, Russia and the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Ryan shared criticism of Trump and his large following that continues to back him despite multiple indictments in 2023.

“A guy, he’s 77 years old — and he’s got like 91 counts, and he’s got a shelf life…Hopefully it’s February, but maybe it’s a little longer,” Ryan said.

Also present at the E2 Summit were four of the current Republican candidates for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election. Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie and Doug Burgum all spoke at the event that did not have the press attend. Presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Tim Scott were also invited, but were not at the event.

Romney admitted it might be hard for the candidates to bow out of the race if they thought it was “in the best interest of the country” to defeat Trump. Romney also called Trump winning the GOP nomination a “train wreck” scenario.

The former Presidential candidate said the field needs to be narrowed and the party should unite behind one candidate to defeat Trump.

When asked when decisions should be made, Romney listed February as a potential “D-Day” given the timing of early primary contests in states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

“I’d like it to coalesce earlier; I just think it has to happen.”

Why It’s Important: The four presidential candidates were able to meet with potential donors and speak in closed-door presentations to share why they are the best potential candidate for the party and to defeat Trump.

Many of the donors present were looking to be able to back a Republican candidate other than Trump according to the report.

“If people in this room, and at this gathering, start to really get behind one or two of these candidates. You’re going to see some real movement in the polls,” Solamere Capital co-founder and former Romney campaign finance manager Spencer Zwick said.

In the latest Morning Consult poll, Trump hit a new high of 61% support and held a commanding 49-point lead over DeSantis. Haley (6%), Pence (5%) and Christie (3%) ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, with a combined 14% of the vote.

The call to unite the party to have fewer candidates to take on Trump could be what is needed as a third Republican primary debate is set for November with Trump sitting out once again.

Romney lost to John McCain in the 2008 Republican primary. In the 2012 election, Romney secured the GOP nomination as the presidential candidate, but lost to Democrat Barack Obama who was successfully reelected. His experience in those races could prove valuable to potential candidates going forward.

“I’m going to work like crazy for whoever the next president is,” Romney said Tuesday. “To see if I can’t get that president to finally address these issues because the clock is running out.”

